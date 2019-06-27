Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan!
We hope you’ve had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
The start of the day will be beautiful with sunshine, but as we get closer to the late afternoon and evening we will have to watch out for a few rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Expect another warm day, with temperatures this afternoon climbing into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels will be higher, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated.
This afternoon we are starting with a good amount of sunshine, but cloud cover continues to increase. Those clouds will eventually bring a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and during the evening hours.
The storm prediction center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for later today. This means any storms that do develop could be strong to severe. The main hazards will be strong winds, hail and heavy rain.
We will hold onto the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms overnight, otherwise expect mostly cloudy sky conditions. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
