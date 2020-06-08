Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far.
The weekend and Monday has been beautiful with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday's weather will start out that way before rain and storms arrive Tuesday night.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
We will remain under a mostly clear sky tonight, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s for overnight lows.
Tuesday
It will be a gorgeous start to the day Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, but during the afternoon hours clouds will begin to increase.
It will be hot with temperatures Tuesday jumping into the middle to upper 80s and into the 90s for some locations. The winds will be out of the southeast sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
The evening hours should remain rain-free, but we will be watching carefully the remnants of Cristobal to impact us late Tuesday night.
Showers and thunderstorms will move back into the region starting Tuesday night and those rain and storm chances will stick with us through the day Wednesday.
Some storms that may fire up, will have the ingredients present to become strong to severe. We will not rule out having a few spin-ups Tuesday night/ Wednesday. We will receive heavy rainfall at times, but it will not be a constant rain. Winds should stay strong, gusting towards 40+ mph at times.
Of course, stay with us here at TV5 and we will keep you updated.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
