Hello Mid-Michigan and happy Wednesday. We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
While yesterday featured rain showers and thunderstorms, that possibility continues today. Already this morning some locations received some light rain.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon cloud cover will continue to decrease, leaving us with a good mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures today will max out in the middle 80s. We're still holding onto the chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms today, mainly south of the Saginaw Bay.
Tonight, we will have a chance to dry out. Cloud cover will be mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 60s and that is where we will start for Thursday morning.
Independence Day
Partly cloudy skies will join us on Thursday, with high temperatures jumping into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Although, there is a chance for rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.
Any fireworks displays for our 4th of July, will come with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during those times. Make sure to stay weather aware.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.