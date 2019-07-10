Good evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week so far.
It's been a quiet and comfortable start to the week, but changes are happening. The humidity levels have been up today, creating a very muggy air mass. Also, rain showers and thunderstorms continue to be a possibility for today.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
While an isolated shower or storm has been possible this afternoon, we expect the best chances for rain and thunderstorms to occur later this evening.
Even this evening, coverage of storms is expected to be isolated to widely scattered so if you have plans tonight, just keep your eyes on the radar.
There is a chance for storms to be on the stronger to possibly severe side this evening and onward, if they do develop over your area. The time frame we're watching is from 5 PM to 2 AM.
The Storm Prediction Center still has a Marginal Risk for severe weather, with our northwestern zones under a slightly greater threat which is a Slight Risk zone.
If strong storms do develop, gusty winds and hail are the main threats. However, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, especially in the Slight Risk area.
Showers and storms should fade during the overnight, but the mugginess will be sticking around with low temperatures expected to be in the 60s and lower 70s.
Showers and storms should fade during the overnight, but the mugginess will be sticking around with low temperatures expected to be in the 60s and lower 70s.
