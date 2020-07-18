Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and send our best for a great weekend ahead.
Hot and stormy will be the two key words for this weekend.
Here's the latest forecast.
Today & Tonight
A mix of clouds and sunshine will be the order of the day, but you're going to want to keep an eye on some of those clouds.
Some isolated storms will be possible into the second half of today. Better chances will be located north of the Bay. Most manage to stay dry.
Highs today will climb into the low 90s, making for a hot first half of the weekend.
Heat indices, combining temperature and dew point, will climb near 100 later this afternoon. Take care of yourself. Keep hydrated. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion.
Generally quiet weather is expected for this evening, but its the overnight period we'll be keeping a close eye on.
Clouds will be on the increase late before storms roll in overnight into Sunday morning.
A Marginal risk (1/5) is in play for isolated severe storms. Main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Lows Saturday night will remain quite warm in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday
We'll be waking up to strong and possibly severe storms Sunday morning.
A Marginal risk (1/5) will still be in play for isolated severe storms.
Again these storms could bring damaging winds and hail in addition to heavy rain.
The first main round that will come through in the morning. We'll see a brief period of quiet weather until about midday. Chances for a second round of thunderstorms to develop will carry through into early Sunday evening
Highs Sunday in the upper 80s to around 90.
Stay tuned to TV5 for updates throughout the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
