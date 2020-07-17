Temperatures climbed toward 90 on Friday, and we're getting even hotter for the weekend!
Overnight
Mostly clear skies will continue overnight, courtesy of high pressure parked over Lake Erie. Conditions will be pleasant overall, with lows headed for the mid 60s.
Weekend Outlook
A mix of clouds and sunshine will be the order of the day on Saturday, but you're going to want to keep an eye on some of those clouds. A warm front passing north of the area will provide a pathway for thunderstorms tracking east out of Wisconsin. Much of this activity is expected to dissipate before reaching Mid-Michigan, but some isolated storms will be possible from roughly lunchtime through 5:00 PM. Highs on Saturday will climb into the low 90s, making for a hot first half of the weekend.
Generally quiet weather is expected for Saturday evening, but its the overnight period we'll be keeping a close eye on. A cold front emerging from the high Plains will stir up another round of strong to severe thunderstorms across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, and those storms are likely to develop into a large complex as they approach Michigan. Most of Saturday night will be dry, but clouds will be on the increase late before storms roll in around daybreak. Lows Saturday night will remain quite warm in the low to mid 70s.
We'll be waking up to strong and possibly severe storms Sunday morning, which could bring damaging winds and hail in addition to heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has placed locations from the Tri-Cities north and west under a marginal (isolated) risk of severe storms for the first round that will come through in the morning. We'll see a brief period of quiet weather until about midday, before a second round of thunderstorms develops. This second round of storms that will carry through into early Sunday evening have also prompted a marginal risk of severe weather for the entire region on Sunday. Highs Sunday in the upper 80s to around 90.
Stay tuned to TV5 for updates throughout the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
