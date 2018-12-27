Rain and warm temperatures aren't usually a topic of conversation in the days after Christmas, but that's exactly what we're talking about tonight.
Tonight
Thanks to a powerful storm system moving through the northern Plains, we're going to be doing things in reverse tonight. Temperatures will reach their lows this evening, then begin to rise overnight and into Friday morning. A warm front lifting north of the region has already gotten the ball rolling, bringing readings up into the middle and upper 30s for much of Mid-Michigan. We'll proceed to the low and middle 40s by midnight in parts of the region, and on to near 50 by morning.
The warming temperatures will ensure that the occasional precipitation tonight falls as rain. Steadier rain during the evening will transition over to scattered showers after midnight, keeping things soggy and slick on the roads for evening and overnight travel. Strong wins will also add an extra degree of difficulty, cranking away at 15-25 mph out of the south.
Friday
It's going to feel like Spring in the morning, but don't let that stop you from grabbing your winter coat. A second warm front will sweep across the state on Friday morning as low pressure tracks northeastward through Wisconsin and the U.P. With scattered showers continuing, temperatures will peak in the upper 40s and low 50s around midday. Enjoy it, revel in it, because I'm sure you know what happens from there.
The center of our storm system will begin to pass northeast of us on Friday afternoon, throwing our temperatures back into an accelerating decline. A brief window of isolated showers through mid-afternoon will be followed up by a final push of precipitation in the evening. A mix of rain & snow showers will return for the evening commute, as temperatures by then will fall back into the low and middle 30s in most areas. We'll quickly see a complete changeover to scattered snow showers, that will persist throughout the evening and into Friday night.
Like we saw on Christmas night, road conditions will become quite treacherous as leftover moisture on the roads refreezes, along with any falling snow. We'll still be dealing with strong winds at 10-20 mph, gusting over 25 mph at times, so there will be no shortage of reasons to use extra caution on the roads tomorrow.
