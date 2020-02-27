Winter continues to lash back at us tonight with strong winds, resulting in lake effect snow showers and wind chills well down in the single-digits.
Tonight
Cold and windy conditions will continue this evening and overnight in the wake of Wednesday's storm system. Strong northwesterly winds will not only sharpen the cold conditions, but will continue to produce scattered lake effect snow showers across much of the region. The heaviest bands will remain focused across Roscommon, Clare, Gladwin, and Ogemaw Counties, but everyone should be prepared for at least a few flakes into tonight. No significant accumulation is expected, but slick roads will be likely along with rapid changes in visibility.
Temperatures in the 20s this evening will fall into the middle and upper teens overnight. Wind chills already in the single-digits will drop to near or below zero at times into Friday morning, courtesy of NW winds at 15-25 mph. Higher gusts over 30 mph are likely.
Friday
Liked Thursday's weather? Friday's got more of the same for you. Mostly cloudy skies will continue along with windy and cold conditions, and of course you can bank on seeing more lake effect snow showers. Stay alert on the roads whatever time of day you may be traveling, and make sure to layer up!
Highs will stay well below the normal mark of 35, only topping the middle and upper 20s once again. Westerly winds at 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 mph, will do their work limiting wind chills to the teens at best.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.