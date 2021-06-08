Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Our humid air mass brought plenty of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area on our Monday, but unfortunately, far too many areas still missed out. Thankfully, that was just one of many chances for rain this week, so you still have a chance to pick up some rain at your house.
And with our muggy air mass, there's at least a decent shot that you may see a good downpour if you're lucky enough to get a shower overhead.
Today & Tonight
Outside of a spotty shower this morning, most areas should be able to get through the morning commute dry. There are some areas of patchy fog to be aware of, so be mindful of that on the morning drive. Temperatures are very similar to Monday, with upper 60s and low 70s out the door, with plenty of humidity.
Despite mostly cloudy skies hanging around again, high temperatures should land in the lower to middle 80s again this afternoon. Don't expect much relief from the wind, with just a light south southwest flow. That wind may turn easterly or southeasterly near the lakeshore as our lake breezes develop.
With the heating of the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again expected to develop this afternoon. Unfortunately, just like yesterday, some areas will be left out while others get lucky. If you have work or plans outdoors, no need to cancel right now, but you'll need to be radar aware.
Rain chances should diminish into the late evening and overnight to just an isolated chance, but we're in for another muggy night. Overnight lows will once again be in the 60s, with a few places possibly in the 70s. Areas of fog are possible as well.
Rain Chances This Week
While rain chances litter the 7-Day forecast, there are some things to know about this week's rain chances.
First, although there is a chance for rain just about every day, none of these chances are a guarantee for your backyard. We expect the coverage each day to be fairly scattered, so you could see rain multiple times this week, or perhaps only once.
Secondly, that scattered nature will also make rainfall totals highly variable this week. It's one of those weeks where the town next door may see multiple downpours and pick up over an inch this week, while you barely manage 0.25" all week long.
Lastly, the highest coverage each day should be during the afternoon and evening. Showers and periodic thunderstorms will be possible during the late night and morning hours, but prime time will be during the "heat of the day".
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
