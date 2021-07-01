Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week. You've made it to the second half of the week.
Although we had a few showers and storms move through yesterday, it was nice to have a much quieter day for a change and it looks like Thursday's rain chances will be on the low side as well. While we may still need to catch up on rain a bit in places, it's nice to catch our breath a bit after a busy forecast lately.
Our newest Drought Monitor comes out later this morning. We'll see how much progress we've made.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, we shouldn't have many issues for the morning drive. Skies are a bit variable this morning, ranging from mostly clear to mostly cloudy. However, we're dry to start the day and temperatures are a bit cooler in the low to middle 60s in most areas.
A northerly wind takes over today, which should bring our humidity levels down quite a bit. Some areas to the north are seeing relief already this morning, and those to the south should see that very soon.
Highs should be much cooler today under a partly to mostly sunny sky, with lower and middle 70s expected for most, but our lakeshore counties and Thumb communities could see highs in the 60s.
Rain chances aren't quite zero today, but the coverage of any showers or thunderstorms looks less impressive than yesterday. We expect isolated activity at best, with no severe weather expected.
If any showers develop, they should diminish by the overnight and we'll see mostly clear skies into tomorrow.
Friday
Quiet conditions are expected to roll on Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected to close out the workweek and kickstart the holiday weekend. Travel should be in good shape if you're heading up north on Friday, too.
Highs will be in the 70s again tomorrow, with a dry forecast.
Skies will be mostly clear Friday evening into the overnight, with lows falling into the 50s for Saturday morning.
Holiday Weekend Looks Pleasant
We're still a few days away, but the weekend forecast definitely looks a lot better than this past weekend. It appears we may have gotten our rain chances out of the way just in time.
Humidity levels should remain low Friday and Saturday, before ramping back up again on Sunday. Highs are also showing a warming trend into the weekend after a few days in the 70s on Thursday and Friday. We should be in the 80s both days, with a chance to touch 90 in spots on Sunday.
Rain chances look minimal too. We'll keep an eye on any possibilities for any lake-breeze or "heat of the day" type showers, but widespread rain doesn't appear to be in the cards and the atmosphere should be pretty dry, giving any showers an uphill battle to begin with.
And now that we've gotten some rain, we should be in better shape for fireworks!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
