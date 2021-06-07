Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and managed to stay cool.
As we go through this week, temperatures won't be quite as high, but the humidity will take a noticeable jump compared to the weekend. While it won't be ideal for our comfort level, it will at least bring some scattered rain chances for much of this week and we could sure use it.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you may already need your A/C depending on your preferences. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to middle 70s, with dew points in the lower to middle 60s that are starting to get into that sticky range.
As we work through today, expect clouds to be on the increase this morning and skies will largely be mostly cloudy as we start the week. This won't slow our temperatures down too much though, with highs in the middle 80s this afternoon, cooler near the lakeshore.
With the humidity factored in, even though we're cooler than the weekend, our heat index values (real feel) may still feel like the heat of the weekend. Winds will be out of the southwest today around 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible this afternoon and evening, so if you plan on being out and about during the second half of the day, you'll need to check in with the radar every once in awhile. Not everyone will see rain today, but the chances will be there for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, but with our added humidity, some good downpours will be possible.
Most areas of rain should fade into the overnight as we lose the heating of the day, but a few spotty showers won't be impossible here and there. Overnight lows will settle in the 60s tonight, but could stay in the low 70s in our warmest spots.
Rain Chances This Week
While rain chances litter the 7-Day forecast, there are some things to know about this week's rain chances.
First, although there is a chance for rain every single day, none of these chances are a guarantee for your backyard. We expect the coverage each day to be fairly scattered, so you could see rain multiple times this week, or perhaps only once.
Secondly, that scattered nature will also make rainfall totals highly variable this week. It's one of those weeks where the town next door may see multiple downpours and pick up over an inch this week, while you barely manage 0.25" all week long.
The severe threat will thankfully stay low, although some isolated strong wind gusts will be possible.
Lastly, the highest coverage each day should be during the afternoon and evening. Showers and periodic thunderstorms will be possible during the late night and morning hours, but prime time will be during the heat of the day and coverage should wane a bit as we "cool" off each night.
