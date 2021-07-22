The past couple of days have been quite refreshing here in Mid-Michigan, but the humidity will be making a comeback on Friday.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue this evening, with a slim chance for a passing sprinkle. Sky conditions won't change much as we move into the overnight period, as we find ourselves caught between departing high pressure and an approaching warm front over Wisconsin. What will change is the increasing chance for a shower or thunderstorm closer to daybreak, mainly south of US-10. Activity will be isolated, but you might we woken up a little early by a passing rumble of thunder.
Enjoy the last of the comfortable conditions for now, as lows dip into the low 60s with low humidity.
Friday
Back to relying on the air conditioning on Friday! Humidity levels will increase quickly during the day, which will be dominated by partly to mostly cloudy skies. After the chance for an isolated early-morning shower or thunderstorm, we'll see a greater likelihood of more during the afternoon hours. This as some sun manages to punch through the clouds along with the increased humidity. Highs will reach the low 80s.
A few showers or storms may linger into Friday night, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday
The weekend will get off to an unsettled start, as the warm front finally crosses through the region. This will set off a widespread round of showers and thunderstorms, looking to be most active during the late-morning through afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed most of lower Michigan under a marginal risk for severe weather. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible, with the main concern coming in the form of damaging winds. Be sure to check back for updates over the next 36 hours, but you'll probably want to plan on some indoor activities for the day.
Highs Saturday will climb into the low and mid 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
