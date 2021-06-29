Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a great Tuesday, too.
It wasn't a bad way to start the week, with plenty of sun between the clouds and a mostly dry day to catch up on anything outdoors that we needed to get done after a rainy stretch last week.
Our humidity levels remain high, but there are signs of relief in the coming days. And as it stands now, it appears we'll be able to get rid of most of these rain chances by the holiday weekend.
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, it will likely be an A/C kind of morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, along with dew points that aren't trailing far behind. We're getting into that "miserable" category with the humidity levels.
A few scattered showers are passing through the area this morning too, so you may encounter some rain on your windshield this morning. Track any rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar.
With a warm start to the day, we should have no trouble warming up into the 80s in most areas this afternoon. Those temperatures will likely feel a lot warmer than they actually are when factoring in our humidity.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to pick up in coverage and intensity this afternoon and evening, but it doesn't appear that it will be raining the entire evening. You can keep your plans going, but be aware of the radar during the second half of the day.
Most storms won't be severe, but some isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. The main threat with any strong storms would be gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning, along with heavy rain. Some isolated flash-flooding could occur.
Coverage of showers and storms should back off a little bit as we lose the heating of the day, but will remain possible overnight. Lows will stay very warm in the upper 60s and low 70s again tonight.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
