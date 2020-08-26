A round of thunderstorms on Wednesday made for some soggy travel during the first half of the day, but brought with them some needed rain. Now, we're left with humid conditions that won't be in a hurry to leave.
Overnight
Showers and thunderstorms will take a break for Wednesday night, leaving us with partly cloudy skies behind a passing warm front. We may be getting a break from the storms, but there will be no such luck when it comes to the humidity. It will feel downright tropical with lows only dropping to the low and mid 70s, and dew point readings nearly to match! Even a WSW wind at 5-15 mph will have little success in offsetting the steamy conditions.
Thursday
Thursday's weather will be dominated by the 3 H's! Hazy, hot, and humid conditions will continue as a frontal boundary lingers north of the region. We'll see partly cloudy skies for much of the day, as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Add the humidity in, and it will feel more like the low to mid 90s for most of us. Make sure to keep cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors, and take frequent breaks in the shade!
On top of that, you'll want to be keeping an eye on the sky during the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop up after 3:00 PM, and will primarily impact areas along and south of US-10. Some of the storms could become severe, bringing the threats of damaging winds and hail along with them. On a lighter note, we can expect more heavy rain from these storms which we could still use more of even after the heavy rain from Wednesday's storms. Stay tuned to TV5 on air and online for updates!
Scattered thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday night, albeit in a slightly reduced capacity. Skies will run partly to mostly cloudy outside of any storms, with lows dropping back to the mid 60s.
Friday
Things will remain unsettled again on Friday, with yet another round of rain and thunderstorms coming our way. These will result from a combination of a cold front beginning to track east across the Great Lakes with an area of low pressure, and moisture tracking north from the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Occasional rain and thunderstorms can be expected throughout the day, and a few could again be severe.
Temperatures on Friday will be held back slightly by clouds and rain, but it will remain very humid. Highs will top the upper 70s to around 80.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
