Good Tuesday morning, we hope your week got off to a good start yesterday! Patches of freezing rain have traversed through the northern counties of our viewing area at times during the early overnight, but we're in a little bit of a lull at this 5 to 6 AM hour. Freezing rain is expected to pick back up through the morning, and roads are already slowing down up north. The Ice Storm Warning up north has been extended into Arenac and Gladwin Counties. It runs on the same timeframe, though, running until midnight tonight.
Today
Precipitation chances will run through the entire day on Tuesday, though there will be some breaks in both the rain and the freezing rain. The big key today will be just how far north temperatures near and above freezing will make it into the TV5 viewing area. This dividing line is going to be very close to places like Bay City, Midland, Mount Pleasant. Essentially, a southwest to northeast line right through the Saginaw Bay. Counties north of the Tri-Cities counties, Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, and northward, it will be a tougher climb to come up above freezing. With those sub-freezing temperatures expected to linger longer here, ice amounts will increase the farther north you go. Here's a snapshot at temperatures through the day today, warmer south and colder north.
In the Ice Storm Warning area, amounts between 0.20" and 0.50" look possible, between 0.10" to 0.30" around Midland and Bay City to the north, with around 0.10" or so possible on the southern end of the advisories. The Ice Storm Warning has been extended south into Arenac and Gladwin Counties this morning, so the swath of highest ice totals has been nudged south slightly. Our southernmost areas, Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties, should see mostly rain with small amounts of icing. A few rumbles of thunder may be possible there, too.
It's worth noting that Bay City, Midland, and Mount Pleasant are right on the cutoff, between the 0.10" to 0.30" and the lighter zone to the south. Current thinking would be closer to 0.10" rather than 0.30", but the wiggle room is still necessary in the event of above freezing temperatures taking longer to arrive to the area.
Regardless, if you're under an advisory or a warning, the possibility is there for periods of slick travel today, even 0.10" of ice can make things very slick. Power outages and tree damage are also possible, most likely in the areas under the warning. Be sure to have your devices charged!
Winds will be primarily out of the northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour today, some stronger gusts over 20 mph are possible along the lakeshore.
Tonight
Any freezing rain and rain remaining tonight will taper off fairly quick before midnight, we're then left with a few isolated snow showers for the rest of the overnight. Lows will turn back towards the teens, and location up north could come close to the single digits. The breeze picks up tonight out of the northwest between 10-15 mph with gusts inland reaching 25 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
