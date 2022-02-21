Good Monday evening! We hope you've had a great start to the week and had a wonderful weekend.
It's been a smooth transition into the workweek, but our next winter mess is set to move into Mid-Michigan late this evening and continue at times through Tuesday. This time around, it's a bit more tricky with primarily rain and freezing rain expected.
Ice Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of the TV5 viewing area, with Winter Weather Advisories elsewhere. For complete information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Overnight
Out the door this evening, we still have a window for dry weather, so if you have any errands to run tonight, you should be in good shape most of the evening. Temperatures are all over the place, with 20s to the north and well into the 30s to the south.
These temperatures are expected to remain fairly steady after bottoming out in the 20s and 30s, and even rise a bit overnight into Tuesday morning.
Precipitation is expected to hold off until at least around 9 PM or so, before returning closer to the overnight. Some areas may be waiting until after midnight before wet weather returns. Any sleet or snow with this system would be very brief, with freezing rain and rain expected to be the primary forms of precipitation with this storm.
Winds will be variable from a northeasterly to southeasterly direction overnight around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with stronger gusts.
Tuesday
Precipitation chances will run through the entire day on Tuesday, though some breaks in the precipitation are possible. The big key tomorrow will be just how far north temperatures near and above freezing will make it into the TV5 viewing area. This dividing line is going to be very close to places like Bay City, Midland, Mount Pleasant. Essentially, a southwest to northeast line right through the Saginaw Bay.
Counties north of the Tri-Cities counties, Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, and northward, it will be a tougher climb to come up above freezing. With those sub-freezing temperatures expected to linger longer here, ice amounts will increase the farther north you go.
In the Ice Storm Warning area, amounts between 0.20" and 0.50" look possible, between 0.10" to 0.30" around Midland and Bay City to the north, with around 0.10" or so possible on the southern end of the advisories.
Our southern most areas, Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties, should see mostly rain with small amounts of icing.
It's worth noting that Bay City, Midland, and Mount Pleasant are right on the cutoff, between the 0.10" to 0.30" and the lighter zone to the south. Current thinking would be closer to 0.10" rather than 0.30", but the wiggle room seemed necessary in the event of above freezing temperatures taking longer to arrive.
Regardless, if you're under an advisory or a warning, the possibility is there for periods of slick travel on Tuesday. Even 0.10" of ice can make things very slick. Power outages and tree damage are also possible, most likely in the areas under the warning.
Winds will be primarily out of the northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting between 20 to 30 miles per hour.
This will be a storm-system that we'll watch throughout the morning tomorrow, to see how our temperatures progress through the day. If temperatures surge north quickly, ice amounts will go down. If it takes longer, ice amounts will have the potential to grow a bit.
No matter how warm we get during the day, temperatures will cool down quickly Tuesday night, keeping slick roads in play for everyone for Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
