Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a pretty easy start to the week on Monday, but clouds continue to plague the area with above average temperatures working against any meaningful snow and cold.
As for your Tuesday, even though we're not expecting heavy precipitation, with temperatures below freezing to start today, it could be a hazardous morning commute if you're not careful.
Today & Tonight
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for counties along US-127 this morning and some of our northern counties (Gladwin, Ogemaw, & Roscommon) until 12 PM today. But even outside of this advisory zone, we are seeing some periodic slow downs on our traffic map, so just be aware of the possibility for icy spots no matter where you are this morning.
Temperatures are largely below freezing in the 20s and low 30s as we start today, and it will be awhile before we come up above the freezing mark. Wind chills are in the teens as you head out.
Drizzle and flurries may not be done completely, but should slow down quite a bit this afternoon and evening. Clouds will still linger, keeping our temperatures in the lower to middle 30s again this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph, keeping a minor wind chill in play.
Mostly cloudy and generally dry conditions should be around much of the evening and overnight, with temperatures remaining pretty steady in the upper 20s and low 30s, continuing our trend of seasonably mild overnight lows.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.