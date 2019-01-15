We're putting Mid-Michigan on ice, but it won't be nearly as fun as it sounds.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all Mid-Michigan counties until 10:00 AM Wednesday. For your location click here, to direct you to our weather alerts page.
Overnight
Widespread freezing drizzle will continue overnight, possibly accompanied by a few isolated snow showers as a cold front sweeps southward across the state. Ice will easily build up on any and all untreated surfaces, roads and walkways alike. Salted roads will remain wet and slick, but could easily refreeze as treatments wear off. Adding to the danger will be persisting SW winds at 10-20 mph, which could make it that much easier for you to lose control of your vehicle.
Best advice overnight and into Wednesday morning will be to assume that if a surface appears wet, it is likely icy as well. Whether you will be driving, or even just walking to or from your car, take it slow! Avoid taking turns too sharply, and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Temperatures will hover in the middle to upper 20s.
Wednesday
Areas of freezing drizzle and breezy conditions will continue to make for travel trouble on Wednesday morning. Take your time getting to work, as the greatest threat of icy conditions will fall through lunchtime. As the cold front departs to our east in the afternoon, we'll begin to see some sun break out, but don't expect a warmup out of it.
Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s for much of the day, but the lingering NW winds at 10-15 mph will have it feeling more like the teens and single-digits. If it's not one things, it's another. Stay safe and warm out there!
