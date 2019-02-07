Good Thursday morning! We're finally to the second half of the week, but not much is expected to change in our weather story today.
After dealing with an icy commute yesterday morning, it appears we're in for more of the same for today. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for most of the area and tonight, we'll be adding a bit of wind to the mix.
To keep track of any school closings, head to our Closings page.
Today & Tonight
Scattered freezing rain and drizzle has developed this morning, icing up some roads already around Mid-Michigan. Coverage of rain is expected to increase later on this morning and once here, it will keep rolling through the evening.
As we hit the afternoon, we do expect a gradual transition to plain rain. That transition is expected to take longer in our northern counties.
Ice accumulations on the order of 0.10 to 0.25" will be possible today in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities. Areas around the Tri-Cities to the south and east will have lighter ice potential, near 0.10" or less.
Just like yesterday, slick roads will remain possible through the morning commute, especially on untreated and elevated areas such as bridges, entrance/exit ramps.
Temperatures will be at their warmest later on this evening, with highs being achieved around dinner time or afterward. Those highs will be near 40 to mid 40s from the Tri-Cities & Thumb southward, with 30s north.
Gusty winds will arrive this evening, with sustained winds between 20-30 miles per hour expected, with gusts potentially between 40-50 miles per hour in the strongest cases. Wind Advisories have been issued for parts of the region to account for this.
With ice potentially accumulating on power lines early today, adding wind to the mix won't be ideal. A few power outages may be possible as winds pick up tonight.
Roads will also have the potential to be slick yet again on Friday morning as temperatures crash into the teens and low 20s for the Friday commutes.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
