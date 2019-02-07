Good Thursday evening Mid-Michigan!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for multiple counties today and tonight.
Wind Advisories are in place until Friday morning.
For specific information on your location, click on our weather alerts page.
To keep track of any school closings, head to our Closings page.
Today & Tonight
Freezing rain and drizzle developed this morning and moved through the region this afternoon, icing up some roads around Mid-Michigan. Make sure to take your time as you venture out, especially on untreated and elevated areas such as bridges, entrance/exit ramps.
As we go through the afternoon and evening, we do expect a gradual transition to plain rain. That transition is expected to take longer in our northern counties.
Temperatures will be at their warmest later on this evening, with highs being achieved around dinner time or slightly afterward. Those highs will be near 40 to the middle 40s from the Tri-Cities & Thumb southward, with 30s north.
Gusty winds will arrive this evening, with sustained winds between 20-30 miles per hour expected, with gusts potentially between 40-50 miles per hour in the strongest cases. Wind Advisories have been issued for parts of the region to account for this.
With ice potentially accumulating on power lines early today, adding wind to the mix won't be ideal. A few power outages may be possible as winds pick up tonight.
Roads will also have the potential to be slick yet again on Friday morning as temperatures crash into the teens and lower 20s for the Friday commutes.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
