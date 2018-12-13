Tonight
Getting errands in or just heading home from work, we're looking at dry conditions across Mid-Michigan this evening. Clouds will go on a gradual increase, piling in from the southwest ahead of a sprawling storm system over the Deep South and Tennessee Valley. That system will bring a new round of mixed precipitation to the region, and likely some icy conditions into the morning commute. Temperatures will settle to around freezing early tonight, and level off within a degree or two of that mark overnight.
Folks along I-69 and US-127 will be up first, with the I-69 corridor seeing primarily rain rolling into the pictures between 1:00 and 3:00 AM. Locations from Clare to Alma on the other hand will jump straight into a mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain, possibly even picking up a quick inch or less of snow along with a glaze of ice.
By daybreak, we'll be into the thick of things with some manner of precipitation spreading across the majority of Mid-Michigan. Folks south and east of the Tri-Cities will mostly stay in the rain category, but depending on how temperatures behave, it will be possible for some brief snow or freezing rain to mix in. This of course includes the Flint metro area, but you may want to set your alarm clock a little earlier for Friday morning.
Areas along and north of US-10 will wake up to a blend of rain, snow, and freezing rain, some of it coming down heavily at times. These areas in particular stand the greatest risk of picking up a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation, so the morning commute could be dangerous. Plan on some extra driving time and take it easy on your way to the office in the morning, and take it slow.
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour, Dec. 14
Friday
The wintry mix and icy conditions will persist until about mid-morning on Friday. At that point, we'll see most of the precipitation change over to rain, and then quickly end from west to east through the lunch hour. From there, we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies and a few sunny breaks here and there during the afternoon. Combine that with temperatures that will be rising into the upper 30s and low 40s, and that wintry weather in the morning will quickly feel like a distant memory.
Though conditions will remain dry, the system responsible for the messy conditions will still be making its way through the Ohio Valley on Friday night. That will translate to a variably cloudy sky, with more clouds along I-69, and fewer heading north.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
