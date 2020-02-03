The mild weather that carried us through most of January took things up a few notches to start February. A turn back toward weather more typical of winter is on the way.
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 4:00 AM Wednesday for the following counties: HURON, SANILAC.
Overnight
Clouds have returned tonight as an area of low pressure tracks into the Ohio Valley. We'll remain mostly dry on the northern flank of the system, but some moisture picked up from Lake Michigan could result in spotty freezing drizzle after 3:00 AM. The threat will linger until shortly after daybreak, so overnight and morning drivers should remain alert for patchy ice.
Low temperatures will come to a stop in familiar territory, the upper 20s.
Tuesday
Chances for some flurries, freezing drizzle will be possible especially throughout the morning hours. Could have a few slick spots especially on elevated surfaces for the morning commute.
The best coverage of this activity looks to stay confined south of the Tri-Cities/M-46. Some north of the Bay look to stay completely dry.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over again into the afternoon hours. Precipitation chances decrease rapidly into the afternoon.
Highs will be much cooler compared to the past few days. We'll trade the 40s for the mid 30s.
Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north northeast around 10-15 mph.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories go in effect for Sanilac and Huron counties Tuesday at 4 AM until Wednesday 4 AM.
We stand the chance for some accumulating snow by the time we reach Thursday. Stay tuned to the forecast all week as we fine tune the details!
