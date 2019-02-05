Our next winter storm is rolling in, but snow won't be the biggest issue we'll face.
A wintry mix is set to move back in tonight. We break down the forecast below.
Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory-- issued for all of Mid-Michigan. For specific details and locations, click on our weather alerts page.
Overnight & Wednesday
After a tranquil Tuesday, our next wave of wintry weather returns overnight. Following an onset of light snow, most areas along and south of M-46 including the Tri-Cities will see a blend of sleet and freezing rain take over. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate regionwide and stay that way through the morning commute, but the hazards you face will depend on your location.
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour Feb. 6
Locations north of Saginaw Bay and US-10 will stay primarily snow, and it could be occasionally heavy. With warmer temperatures this time around, the it will be a heavier, wetter snow, leading to more of a slushy slate of conditions on the roads. Freezing rain may mix in briefly, also leading to a light glaze of ice with the snow.
Around the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and northern Thumb, we will see a more even blend of sleet and freezing rain. Issues with ice will be more widespread in these areas, especially on untreated surfaces where the rain will freeze on contact along with any mixed sleet pellets. Up to 0.10" of ice is expected.
Areas along I-69 will bear the brunt of it on this one. Here, we will see primarily freezing rain into Wednesday morning, and thus greater ice accumulations between 0.10" and 0.25". This will cause major problems on the roads, and could also lead to isolated power outages as ice builds up on trees and power lines.
While most of us will wake up to some manner of wintry precipitation on Wednesday, it will come to a quick end around mid-morning. Cloudy skies will hold in place for the remainder of the day, with just a slight chance for patchy freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will level out in the low 30s.
Wherever you will be traveling on Wednesday, take it slow and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
We have a separate article on this with more specific details. Click here!
