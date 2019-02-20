Snow proved shy on Wednesday morning thanks to dry air, but a wintry mix and icy conditions ultimately found us in the evening.
Overnight
An upper-level low pressure system over Wisconsin will cut across the Mackinac Straits overnight, pushing Wednesday evening's wintry mix east of the region. Still, the damage is done. Icy conditions will linger behind the earlier freezing rain and drizzle, and wet surfaces are liable to refreeze as well. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s to mid 30s for much of the night, then dip back to the upper 20s regionwide around daybreak.
Complicating matters will be a sharp increase in the winds on the back side of the storm system. Winds shifting into the WSW will pick up to 10-20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph at times into Thursday morning.
Thursday
Morning commuters will want to keep an eye out for leftover icy patches on Thursday morning, but the precipitation responsible for it all will be long gone. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with WSW winds remaining at 10-20 mph. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s.
Clouds will gradually decrease on Thursday night, with continued breezy conditions. Colder too, with lows falling into the upper teens.
