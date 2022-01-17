Monday came up with less sunshine, but temperatures are back on a slow climb. Some of us will be looking out for snow on Tuesday, too!
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight with only a few spotty flurries expected from time to time. More concerning is the chance for some freezing drizzle. This could lead to some icy conditions here and there, so be sure to remain alert if you will be traveling at any time through the Tuesday morning commute.
Temperatures will eventually settle to around 20 degrees by daybreak, with just enough of a breeze to make it feel more like the teens. WNW winds tonight at 6-12 mph.
Tuesday
Beyond a few flurries through the first half of the day, Tuesday should remain fairly quiet. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day.
Highs are expected to warm up into the 30s on Tuesday, feeling more like the teens still with a stronger south wind around 5-15 mph, gusting near 20-30 mph.
Our next system will look to bring another round of snow later in the afternoon into the evening hours.
At the moment, this round of snow looks to bring the best chances to the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, northern Thumb, and northward. Areas south of these regions will still have a chance for a few flakes, but the chances will drop off as you get closer to I-69.
This snow will stick around through the evening, before pulling away into Wednesday morning. Accumulations look minor, with around 1-2" near M-55 & north, dropping off to generally less than 1" as you go south.
Falling temperatures Wednesday with any moisture will pose the chance for slick roads into the second half of Wednesday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
