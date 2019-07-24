Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
After some showers and thunderstorms yesterday afternoon and evening, things have cleared out once again across Mid-Michigan and it appears we're in for generally quiet weather the next few days.
The break from humidity has been nice, but enjoy it while you can. We'll slowly be building that back up the next few days.
Today & Tonight
Skies are all clear around Mid-Michigan, allowing for another drop into the 50s for our early morning commutes. We do have a bit of patchy fog to deal with here and there, so keep an eye out for that on the commute.
With widespread sunshine expected around the area today, temperatures should have no trouble warming back up into the middle and upper 70s today with some low 80s in the mix for afternoon highs.
Humidity values should remain low, accompanied by a light north northwesterly breeze.
Outdoor plans this evening should be full go, with no weather worries. Expect temperatures to gradually fall through the 70s under mainly clear skies with just a few passing fair-weather clouds.
Overnight lows should land in the middle 50s to low 60s tonight.
Thursday
More of the same is expected on Thursday, with a jump back into the lower and middle 80s. Despite the warmth, humidity will only take a small jump, so we should stay fairly comfortable.
The only thing we'll be keeping an eye on for Thursday will be the possibility of a few lake-breeze showers north of the Tri-Cities in the afternoon. We're talking mainly the M-55 corridor and areas northward.
We'll keep an eye on this into the day tomorrow and get more specific if necessary.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.