After we were treated to some brief sunshine on Tuesday afternoon, our weather is making a quick turn back toward wintry conditions this evening.
Tonight
Another evening, another round of snow showers here in Mid-Michigan. This time around, it's a clipper system ducking southwest of the state that will push a period of occasional light snow in over the region. As with Monday night, snow will be most widespread before midnight, and end after 2:00 AM. Accumulations will be held to under half-an-inch, with the main concern focused on slippery and possibly snow-covered roads.
As the snow showers end overnight, skies will also begin to clear a bit thanks to a pocket of high pressure tracking toward the state. Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper teens by daybreak, meaning leftover wet spots on the road could again become icy for the Wednesday morning commute.
Wednesday
We'll get the day rolling on a cold note on Wednesday, but also with a bit of sunshine! Dress for wind chills in the teens and single-digits on your way out the door, and stay alert for leftover icy patches here and there. High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the first half of the day, but will give up ground to returning clouds during the afternoon. Even so, we'll get to enjoy some snow-free travel conditions through the evening commute.
Highs will continue to hover around average in the upper 20s, but it will be a breezy day. SW winds at 10-15 mph will result in wind chills in the teens throughout the day.
Stay warm, everyone!
