Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start of the week is a smooth one.
There's no secret what the big weather story was in Mid-Michigan on Sunday so it makes sense to mention the numerous school closings and delays we have around the area first. You can find a complete listing of any schools or business that are changing their schedules on our Closings page.
It almost goes without saying that it could be slow going in some areas this morning, but it does look like Monday overall should offer some improvement.
Today & Tonight
With snow ending last evening, road crews have likely had a reasonable amount of time to clear many of our main roads. Even so, a few extra minutes won't be a bad idea this morning with side and back roads still in potentially rough shape.
Temperatures as you get the day started are in the upper 20s to middle 30s with a northwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour. That wind is just enough to knock wind chills back into the teens at times.
We likely won't see much temperature movement today with highs expected to land in the lower and middle 30s this afternoon after dropping briefly this morning. Winds will take a southwesterly turn in the afternoon but remain light, keeping only a minor wind chill.
Skies will feature plenty of clouds through the first part of the day but should clear out a bit as the day goes along, allowing for a bit of sunshine to sneak through. The exception could be the eastern Thumb where that process may take a bit longer.
Any clearing into the overnight should be short lived as clouds return into Thursday morning. Overnight lows should settle into the upper teens and low 20s with a light west southwesterly wind.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
