Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and best wishes for a great weekend ahead, especially if you're taking part in any Halloween activities!
It was another day of gray skies and nuisance drizzle and showers around Mid-Michigan on Thursday, but as we approach the end of the workweek and the start of the weekend, we do expect things to get better! That includes your Halloween forecast which continues to look great.
Enjoy it while it lasts, though. It appears we may get our first taste of winter on Sunday.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we expect it to be a smooth morning commute. Skies are mostly cloudy overhead, but won't be producing much more than a few flurries or light showers just like yesterday.
The coverage of those showers should be fairly isolated as well and should remain confined mostly to the Thumb through this morning before tapering off after lunchtime.
Temperatures are a bit cooler this morning in the 30s, and a north northeasterly wind that's a bit more active keeping wind chills a shade cooler than their actual values.
That wind will gradually turn more northwesterly through the course of the day, which will allow some cooler air to filter in. Even with some sunshine breaking out as the day goes along, expect our temperatures to remain in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. Those winds should die down to around 5 to 15 miles per hour after this morning.
Skies will continue clearing this evening and any lake-effect showers from this morning should be long gone by then. High school football playoffs will be dry, but chilly, so be sure to dress appropriately.
Overnight lows settle into the 20s under a mostly clear sky.
Saturday
Halloween will be the nicest day of the weekend and the weather will cooperate regardless of what you have planned, whether it's the traditional Trick-or-Treating, or doing a candy hunt in the yard.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the daylight, allowing our chilly temperatures in the morning to reach the middle 40s to around 50 in the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20-25 miles per hour.
Skies will stay clear for much of the evening before clouds gradually begin building back in toward Sunday morning.
Sunday
Temperatures on Sunday will start mild, but our high for the day will likely be around midnight. A strong cold front dropping through the region will drop our temperatures gradually through the day, so despite starting in the 40s, we should land in the 30s in most areas during the afternoon.
In addition to the cold, rain and mixed showers from the morning will be replaced by lake-effect snow showers during the afternoon and evening. If that weren't enough, plan for a west northwesterly wind sustained around 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts of 30+ miles per hour.
Those winds could lead to a few power outages here and there.
Significant snow accumulation is not expected, but some areas may see a minor accumulation on grassy surfaces if the snow comes down hard enough.
We'll keep an eye on this right through the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
