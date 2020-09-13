Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
After a cloudy start to the weekend with showers and t-storms last night, improving conditions are expected before the weekend is out!
Good news is we improve in the forecast for the next several days to follow!
Here's the latest forecast.
Weather Alerts
Beach Hazards are in effect for Huron County until 4 PM. High waves and dangerous swimming conditions will be in play.
Sunday
Things will start to turn around for the second half of the weekend.
Lingering showers this morning will peel out of the region by midday, paving the way for some sunshine to return during the afternoon.
We'll even hang on to the warmer temperatures with another round of highs in the low 70s. Some upper 60s farther north.
Winds today will be a touch stronger. Mainly from the west behind a passing cold front around 10-15 mph. Gusts could reach 20+ mph at times.
Going into the evening, conditions are expected to stay dry to end the weekend. Clear to partly cloudy skies expected overnight going into Monday morning.
Lows tonight will dip down near 50.
Next Week
Most of next week is trending dry. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the theme throughout Wednesday.
The only chance of rain as of now looks possible to arrive on Thursday.
Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week in the upper 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
