Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the holiday weekend!
As we rolled into December, our weather turned a bit wintry to say the least.
Rain, snow, sleet, and ice were all observed over the weekend.
The good news is, the worst of this storm is behind us and we begin to improve going into Monday.
Check out the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
We have several counties along the Lake Huron shoreline under a lakeshore flood advisory. Get the latest details on your specific location here!
Tonight
Occasional rain and snow along with sleet and freezing rain was the theme earlier today with ice storm and winter storm warnings.
We have since tapped into some drier air from the system earlier this afternoon. This has diminished much of the action from the precipitation observed earlier.
While the worst of this winter storm is now behind us, some mixed precipitation will still create treacherous road conditions through Sunday evening and into the overnight hours especially north of the Bay.
Mostly cloudy skies will take us into the beginning of your Monday.
Lows tonight will be a range of the upper 20s and low 30s.
If you're still curious on the exact difference between each type of winter precipitation we received earlier today, here's a brief explanation.
Monday
At worst. we could have a few lingering flurries or drizzle for the early morning commute. This could still cause some slick spots for drivers especially on bridges and overpasses with some temperatures starting the day below freezing.
We finally will start to decrease our cloud cover into the afternoon. A few rays of sun will definitely be possible before the day is out!
Temperatures will however stay on the chilly side. Highs only reaching the low to mid 30s.
Winds will be mainly out of the north around 5-15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
