Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
After a round of some showers and t-storms last night, hot and dry conditions will be taking over in the forecast.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
Mostly cloudy this morning will give way to increasing sunshine in the afternoon.
This as high pressure settles in over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will remain very warm in the mid 80s, but with decreasing humidity values; less than we experienced on Friday evening.
Dry weather should largely hold through the afternoon. It's worth noting a few models kick up a few hit and miss showers during the latter half of the day.
Track any precipitation with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
We should clear our skies out into the evening and overnight hours into Sunday with a beautiful second half of the weekend in store.
Lows tonight will dip near 60.
Sunday
Skies will be mostly sunny for the majority of Sunday
High temperatures running just a bit cooler in the afternoon. Lower and middle 80s should be the target in most areas with cooler values near the lakeshore.
Humidity levels will continue to stay lower than days previous. Dew points will be confined to the upper 50s near 60.
We continue to stay dry and mostly clear into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows Sunday night will again dip into the low 60s.
Next Week
The theme will be hot and sunny!
Little to no precipitation chances are in the forecast out until the next weekend.
Highs will be running in the upper 80s near 90 with plenty of sunshine.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
