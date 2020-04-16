Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful second half of the week.
Our stretch of chilly weather rolled on yesterday and it looks like it continues for Thursday as well, although we'll start seeing signs of improvement going into the weekend.
As far as our snow chances go, those are mostly over for the week. But there is one more chance for one part of Mid-Michigan as we go into Friday.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, skies have cleared out for the most part once again. Temperatures have crashed into the 20s this morning, with wind chills in the same territory of the last few days with our coolest spots dropping into the teens.
Although we won't see significantly warmer temperatures this afternoon, we should manage to break back into the lower and middle 40s this afternoon under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We do expect most areas to stay dry, but a passing flurry isn't completely out of the question.
Winds will pick up a bit again today, sustained out of the west around 10-20 miles per hour at their peak, with gusts near 20-25 miles per hour. This keeps wind chills once again in the 20s and 30s.
As we work through the evening hours tonight, skies may clear out briefly just like the last few days. However we do expect a gradual increase in clouds toward the morning drive time tomorrow ahead of a system passing by mostly to our south.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle 20s to around 30s for most locations.
Friday
A system passing through the Ohio Valley will pass by just close enough where we may see some snow move into parts of the area on Friday morning.
Most of the snow, especially the heaviest snow, will stay to our south. But areas along I-69 will have a chance to see some flakes fly tomorrow morning, perhaps an outside shot to get as far north as the Tri-Cities (lower probability).
If this snow makes it into our region, we expect it to remain on the lighter side, with accumulations under 1". There could be some slippery areas for the morning hours tomorrow as this passes through as well.
Despite the snow being possible in parts of the region, it appears the vast majority of the area will remain dry and have nothing to worry about tomorrow with just mostly cloudy skies expected through the day tomorrow.
Highs on Friday will have a chance to climb back into the middle 40s.
Stay warm, everyone!
