Happy Sunday! We hope you've had a chance to enjoy the sunshine yesterday.
While Sunday won't be quite as warm and bright as Saturday, and a few showers will return to the forecast, it won't be a bad day to finish the weekend either.
Here's the forecast!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties starting tonight at 6 PM until Monday at 4 AM.
Today & Tonight
While showers will be possible today, they are not expected to be terribly widespread. Most ending by the late afternoon.
And even if you do see a shower, they should remain pretty light. With the scattered nature, it's entirely possible your area just sees an increase in cloud cover while staying dry.
A few showers may linger into the early afternoon, but for most of Mid-Michigan, the window was best earlier this morning. Chances diminishing toward the evening.
Once a weak cold front passes us by, clouds will have a chance to break up a bit from northwest to southeast as the late afternoon goes on, bringing the possibility for a bit of sunshine to close out the day.
Highs temperatures should still manage the 50s in our warmest areas, but there will be more 40s (especially north) behind the front as well as along the lakeshore.
Winds will still be a bit breezy. Starting from the southwest, then gradually shifting out of the north and northwesterly direction around 10-20 miles per hour.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties starting tonight at 6 PM until Monday at 4 AM.
Skies will continue to clear into the late evening and overnight hours.
Lows tonight will be much colder due to a lack of cloud cover. Back down into the mid and upper 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
