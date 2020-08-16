Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you all to the weekend.
Storm chances returned last night. While we have some morning chances, we improve to end the weekend.
A slight cool down is expected into next week.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning is in effect for Huron County until 11:15 AM. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway. Get the latest information on your town here.
Today & Tonight
Showers and storms will be around for the first part of Sunday, but should begin to diminish during the afternoon hours.
Better chances for rain and t-storms will linger east of I-75 during the morning hours.
Decreasing clouds will trend from west to east to end the day. We should be able to get in some sunshine before the day is out.
Temperatures later this afternoon will trend a notch cooler. Highs near 80; give or take a few degrees.
Conditions trending drier to end out the weekend. Clear to partly cloudy skies expected overnight into Monday morning.
Lows tonight will fall into the 50s near 60 into Monday morning.
Monday
Most of Monday is trending dry. We will carry the isolated pop up chances of a shower or t-storm into the afternoon.
Highs for Monday will be a touch cooler again, only reaching near 80.
Lower humidity levels will be welcomed with dew points hanging out in the 50s.

