Snow has moved out of the area, and now we are starting to dry out. Still watch out for slick road conditions as the snow will be sticking around due to the below freezing temperatures.
The forecast includes some sunshine for our Tuesday. We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
The snow has finally ended as the low pressure center moved east. Now we are left with mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures tonight will fall through the 30s landing in the middle and lower 20s for overnight lows.
Roadways are still in rough shape, so please be careful as you venture out tonight.
Tuesday
The morning drive will be better than Monday morning, but still give yourself extra time before you leave for the morning commute. Skies will be mostly cloudy as we start the day.
Some peaks of sunshine will be possible Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures only climbing in the lower 30s. It will be another windy day with winds gusting up towards 30 mph.
The winds will be out of the NorthWest so that sets us up for the potential of lake-effect snow Tuesday. Tuesday has a 20% chance for an isolated snow shower.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
