It has been a frigid Wednesday across Mid-Michigan, and it will stay that way tonight. Milder weather is ahead as we begin to look toward the weekend, though.
Tonight
Another cold night is ahead of us as an Arctic air mass lingers over the Great Lakes. However, as a pocket of high pressure settles in over the region, we will cut back the winds quite a bit. This will shut down most of the lake effect snow activity, leaving little more than a few flurries behind into the overnight period. While we will not see the same level of issues on the roads as Tuesday night, drivers should still remain alert for leftover slick patches.
Temperatures will drop to the upper single-digits and low teens, with winds turning toward the southwest and easing to 6-12 mph. That will still be enough to push wind chills near or below zero into Thursday morning.
Thursday
Arctic air will begin to move out on Thursday, but it will be a chilly day all the same. An isolated flurry or two may hang on until about 9:00 AM, but most of the day will see partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Highs will climb back into the upper 20s, with southerly winds at 5-15 mph.
