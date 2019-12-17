Good Tuesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the work week and we welcome you to a fabulous day ahead.
It was a quiet start to our day weather-wise, but as we go towards dinner-time get ready for a few snow showers.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
For the rest of the afternoon hours clouds will continue to increase. High temperatures today will climb into the upper 20s and the lower 30s with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.
During the evening drive a few snow showers will start to appear. We are waiting for an arctic front to drop in, which will provide snow showers, drop our temperatures and create windy conditions. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the teens and winds will start to gust up towards 20 mph.
Once the snow is here, it will be scattered for the rest of the night and it will impact our Wednesday. Plan for a slick morning commute and a cold one. Where wind chill readings will most likely be in the sub-zero category.
SLIDESHOW: Wednesday wind chills
