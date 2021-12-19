Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan!
After a dry end to the weekend, conditions look to stay generally dry until we approaching the holiday weekend.
Unfortunately, winds do look to increase for Monday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening - Tonight (Sunday)
Clouds will be back on the increase later this evening into the overnight hours but Mid-Michigan stays dry.
The wind will start to pick up in speed during the later overnight hours, though, with a sustained speed of 5-15 mph and gusts around 25 mph.
Lows overnight will settle into the mid 20s, staying seasonable for mid-December.
Monday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game for most of the day as a cold front passes through our region.
This front will be lacking enough moisture to create any scattered rain or snow showers, so we'll still be sticking with dry conditions through the daytime. A few isolated sprinkle or flurries will be the worst of it.
That cold front will spark an increase in winds once again. A southwest wind will be sustained around 10-20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. On the positive side, these winds will not rival the winds we experienced last week.
Highs on Monday will be a touch warmer by the afternoon; reaching back into the mid and upper 30s. This will be slightly above average for mid-December as average is the mid 30s.
Mostly cloudy skies look likely going into the evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night will drop back into the low 20s.
Early Christmas Outlook
Most of the week preceding Christmas looks mostly quiet.
Could have some snow showers north of the Bay Tuesday evening. Another light round of a few rain/snow showers will be possible Thursday. Christmas Eve PM into Christmas Day has the chance for more of an organized system to move in.
Data as of now is keeping Mid-Michigan more in the "warm sector" of this system. This would mean more rain than any type of frozen precipitation. However, the track of the Low pressure system itself will help determine temperatures and precipitation types.
Main takeaway, we're still 6 days away. Expect some changes to the forecast over the next few days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
