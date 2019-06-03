Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
After what seems like a while since we had a completely dry day across the region, we finally broke our streak! Sunshine was much welcomed today with temperatures a notch below average.
Unfortunately, a few showers chances will present themselves in the short term forecast. But even more dry days return in the extended forecast.
We break it down the below!
Tonight
Clouds will continue to increase into the overnight period. A few showers will try to move in from the north into tomorrow morning and afternoon. They'll have to battle some dry air first so any showers that do develop look to stay isolated at best.
Any outdoor plans this evening look great, so make sure to take advantage. Temperatures will fall through the 50s before landing in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees overnight.
Tuesday
Isolated chances for showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will present themselves especially into the second half of the day.
The good news is this doesn't appear to be a soaking rain event. Some dry air in-between will definitely be likely with some peaks of sunshine as well.
Temperatures finally get back to average for the beginning of June. Expect highs to reach into the mid 70s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
