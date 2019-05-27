Good Monday afternoon! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful day ahead. Of course, we also remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on this Memorial Day.
After some early morning cloud cover, it was a beautiful Sunday and it looks like today will stay mainly dry before rain returns late tonight.
A mostly dry day is certainly welcomed news as we continue to deal with flooding along the Cass and Saginaw rivers.
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: remains in effect for the Saginaw River and Cass River near Frankenmuth until further notice.
The Cass River is at crest this morning and will begin falling today, falling below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. The Saginaw River is near crest and will gradually begin falling late today and fall below flood stage late tonight.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories: remains in effect for Bay, Tuscola, and Huron counties until Tuesday 5:00PM.
Memorial Day & Tonight
That sunshine should hang on through the early afternoon hours before eventually giving way to clouds later into the day. Despite the increasing clouds, we largely expect the daylight hours to be dry, which is great for any services, activities or travel today.
High temperatures will be a mixed bag, with upper 60s and low 70s in the south and west zones near US-127 & I-69, while areas around the Tri-Cities and Thumb will be in the lower to middle 60s. Lakeshore areas will be stuck in the 50s.
Showers and thunderstorms will gradually move in from the west and approach US-127 around 8-10 PM tonight and move eastward as the night progresses.
We are not expecting severe weather at this time, but locally heavy rain is possible. Rainfall amounts between 0.25 and 0.75 look reasonable through Tuesday morning.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle 40s north and low 50s south.
Tuesday
As many head back to school and work after the extended weekend, we look to be greeted with some showers and even a few thunderstorms especially into the early morning hours.
Any rain chances look to largely decrease going into the afternoon. A few isolated showers still can't be ruled out.
Temperatures will be a notch cooler with many stuck in the mid to upper 50s for highs. Some areas look to reach the low 60s but it will be a struggle.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
