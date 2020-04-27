Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
After starting the day with some sunshine, clouds have returned coming in from the west.
Several chances for rain do return this week also.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
After a sunny Monday morning, clouds will continue to increase late this afternoon and this evening.
Chances for showers will increase also from west to east throughout later this afternoon. Better chances come into tonight.
Winds will be mostly out of a southwesterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
The southwesterly wind in place should produce high temperatures in the lower 60s for most this afternoon.
Better showers chances become possible this evening. Those along US-127, should start keeping an eye on rain by late afternoon and after, with areas off to the east waiting until later this evening.
Showers will continue overnight before winding down on Tuesday morning.
With clouds and showers around overnight, expect temperatures to remain in the lower to middle 40s for the most part.
Rainfall amounts should generally fall around 0.25" or less.
Tuesday
Any showers from overnight Monday are expected to wrap up by the morning hours of Tuesday. Any last lingering showers will be impacting locations farther east; closer to the shoreline of Lake Huron.
While most of Tuesday looks to stay relatively dry, the chance for an isolated shower will be low but not zero.
Expect a mostly cloudy sky to stick around for a majority of Tuesday.
Highs for Tuesday will continue to stay warm; back up into the mid 60s.
The next system we have our eyes on looks to progress into Mid-Michigan by Tuesday evening into the overnight hours of Wednesday.
Lows Tuesday night will stay very mild; dropping back down only into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Better chances for rain will continue for the majority of Mid-Michigan into Wednesday.
Stay warm, everyone!
