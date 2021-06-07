We dialed back some of the heat on Monday, but it came at the cost of added humidity. That helped us stir up some needed rain, and we'll have chances for more this week!
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to diminish this evening, most coming to an end after sunset. An additional isolated shower will be possible overnight, but chances will be significantly lower. Beyond that, skies will run mostly cloudy along with warm and muggy conditions.
Low temperatures will only fall to the upper 60s and low 70s, with a light southwesterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Take Monday's weather, and do it all over again on Tuesday! Starting off with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop around midday and will continue at times into Tuesday evening. The hit-or-miss nature of the storms means there's no guarantee that everyone will see rain, but we've at least all got the chance! Keep an eye on the sky if you plan on heading outdoors, and make sure to have an umbrella within reach!
Also like Monday, temperatures will hold the level with highs peaking in the mid 80s. It comes with continued high humidity, but it's that humidity that gives us the chance for rain, so it's a necessary trade-off. Expect southwesterly winds at 4-8 mph.
Rain Chances This Week
While rain chances litter the 7-Day forecast, there are some things to know about this week's rain chances.
First, although there is a chance for rain every single day, none of these chances are a guarantee for your backyard. We expect the coverage each day to be fairly scattered, so you could see rain multiple times this week, or perhaps only once.
Secondly, that scattered nature will also make rainfall totals highly variable this week. It's one of those weeks where the town next door may see multiple downpours and pick up over an inch this week, while you barely manage 0.25" all week long.
Lastly, the highest coverage each day should be during the afternoon and evening. Showers and periodic thunderstorms will be possible during the late night and morning hours, but prime time will be during the "heat of the day".
