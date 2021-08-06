Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a pleasant week overall with just a few scattered showers and storms at times, with plenty of sunshine otherwise. It's been a nice break from the humidity as well!
As we end the workweek and head into the weekend, some changes are on the way, but don't let that deter you from outdoor plans this weekend!
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, it's another dry start to the day with minimal issues for the morning drive. A bit of patchy fog has developed once again, but that doesn't appear to be a big problem. Temperatures are just a tad warmer in the upper 50s to middle 60s in most areas.
Although we'll start with some sunshine this morning in some areas, expect mostly cloudy skies to gradually take over through the day ahead of our next disturbance moving in later today. Despite those clouds, we should still manage highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.
Humidity levels will inch up gradually into the evening as a southwesterly wind flow picks up today to around 10-15 miles per hour this afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible this afternoon and evening, but the key word there is scattered. Not everyone will see rain tonight, so there's no need to cancel plans right now, but stay weather aware into the evening. Severe weather is not expected, but downpours will be possible where storms develop.
Most of the showers and storms should end overnight, with just a spotty shower or storm possible into early morning hours of Saturday. Overnight lows will be more muggy tonight with temperatures sticking in the 60s.
Saturday & Sunday
Our unsettled and increasingly humid weather pattern continues into the weekend, but as things stand right now, it looks like the weekend will have far more dry hours than wet hours.
The first half of Saturday should be fairly quiet, with just smaller chances for storms before our heat and humidity kick off more development in the afternoon. Like Friday, the coverage of rain is expected to be hit and miss, so there will be plenty of opportunities to get outside.
Severe weather is not expected, but we could see some sub-severe strong wind gusts and downpours in the strongest storms. These will be slow movers as well, so there could be some locally heavy rainfall.
Highs on Saturday are expected to jump into the lower and middle 80s, with a noticeable uptick in humidity. In between any showers, we should see some sunshine especially in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as well, with chances expected to be lower than Saturday. Chances are good that there will be far more areas that stay dry Sunday than those who see a shower or storm. Our northern counties north of the Tri-Cities have the best chance.
Highs on Sunday should rise into at least the middle 80s, with a chance at the upper 80s and low 90s if we can manage some sun for the second half of the day. With humidity added in, this could bring heat index values into the 90s, even if we fall short temperature wise.
Have a great weekend! Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
