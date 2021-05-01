Good Saturday evening Mid-Michigan! So far today we saw a mix of clouds and sun, along with an isolated shower in the mix. Shower and even thunderstorm chances still remain for the overnight and for Sunday. Monday's rain chance is also looking pretty solid at the moment. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Tonight
Although we start off the overnight with dry conditions and some sunshine, isolated shower and thunderstorm chances come back into play starting around midnight. This is all in response to warm front passing through, and then a cold front dissecting the TV5 viewing area in half as a low pressure system exits the area. Breezy conditions will also carry into the overnight, with 30 mph gusts possible at times out of the southwest. That southwest wind direction will keep us milder tonight though, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Tomorrow is another day similar to Saturday; overall a mix of sun and clouds with chances for a few showers and/or thunderstorms going throughout the day. As of now, any development looks to happen into the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs for Sunday will be similar to Saturday too; near 70 by the afternoon. Winds turn more to the west northwest around 10 to 20 mph.
Rain Chances for Monday
Our best chances for some widespread rain will return Sunday night into the day on Monday
Any rain will be beneficial due to the current moderate drought across the state. Rain totals on the higher end are looking more likely as this low pressure system will be tapping into Gulf moisture. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
