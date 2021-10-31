Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan ... Happy Halloween!! We do have some isolated showers to look out for today, but the good news is that any rain activity won't be too major. There's a large cooldown on the way this week, too ... stark contrast to the mild October we had!
Halloween
Out the door this morning clearing skies have allowed for some fog around Mid-Michigan. The thickest of the fog is along the I-75 corridor and near the Flint Metro. The fog is not widespread, but dense where we do have it. Temperatures are running a large split too, middle 30s along US-127 while we have middle 40s in the Thumb.
The fog will begin to lift around 9:00 to 10:00 AM this morning because we'll have a good amount of sunshine! However, an approaching cold front will bring clouds with some showers back into our skies. The onset of showers will be from the northwest, starting during the 1:00 PM hour. Those isolated showers will move towards the southeast, reaching the Tri-Cities and the Thumb closer to the 5:00 to 6:00 PM hours. No heavy downpours are expected, but those who will be out Trick-Or-Treating will want to be on the lookout!
Speaking of Trick-Or-Treating, temperatures will be falling through the evening because of the cold frontal passage. Expect to start in the middle 50s before dinnertime, but dip into the 40s after sunset. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle 50s. The passage of the front will also be breezy with a west northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25+ at times.
Tonight
After the clouds and the isolated showers move through, subsidence (sinking air) behind the cold front will allow for skies to clear out. We'll have mostly clear skies with the only remaining clouds being northwest in the area due to lake effect. We also can't rule out a sprinkle in our farthest northern locations tonight. Lows will plummet tonight, though, with lows dropping well into the 30s, around freezing for many. The breezy conditions will also last tonight with a west wind from 10 to 20 mph.
Cooldown this Upcoming Week
After the passage of a cold front Sunday, cooler air will rush into Mid-Michigan and stick around for most of the week. Highs will only reach the 40s with overnight lows in the 30s and even upper 20s. This will put high temperatures below normal, close to double digits. Quite the contrast to the mild October we had!
Mid-week Tuesday into Wednesday will be the better chance for a few more lake-effect showers along with some snowflakes mixed in. This possibility is most prevalent overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
