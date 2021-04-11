Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope that your weekend is winding down nicely. We dried out overall after last night's rain, but some isolated showers have still moved through the area today.
Tonight
Isolated showers will still be the case through the overnight hours as the low pressure system stays within close vicinity of Mid-Michigan. Lows will dip to the mid 40s, but our wind will be pretty tame only around 4 to 8 mph out of the southeast.
Around the morning drive time tomorrow (5am to 7am), a swath of more organized light showers will form over the Thumb. This area of shower activity will move northwest, but dissipate through the rest of the morning hours.
Monday
After that first round of light showers dissipates, there still remains a chance for scattered showers for your lunch hour. Around dinnertime, another line of light to moderate showers will move across the TV5 viewing area as the low begins to slowly move north out of the area.
Highs will get back into the low 60s, and the wind will stay tame as well. We'll have a south southwest wind around 3 to 7 mph.
Shower Chances for the Workweek
Tuesday and Wednesday both have a chance for showers, but Wednesday is looking to have a slightly better chance. Currently, Tuesday has a 20% chance and Wednesday has a 30% chance. Another weak and slowly moving low pressure system will be responsible for these shower chances.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.