Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
Gloomy weather continues for the first half of the weekend, then things look to take a much nicer turn!
Get out the forecast here!
Tonight
Most precipitation chances from earlier this afternoon look to wrap up into the evening.
The chance for a few isolated snow showers/freezing drizzle will hold overnight into early Sunday due to a system passing by to the north of Mid-Michigan.
Temperatures near freezing tonight will pose the threat of re-freezing on untreated and elevated roads.
Lows tonight will be down into the low 30s.
Sunday
We will have a few rain/snow showers especially for the morning. Better chances back into the Thumb and north of the Bay due to the system passing by to the north of Mid-Michigan..
Skies look to slowly clear into the afternoon as we advect more dry air into our skies. Cloud cover will vary from partly to mostly cloudy during the day. A few rays of sun will be possible before the weekend is out!
Temperatures on Sunday will be way above average, climbing into the middle 40s!
Have a great Weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
