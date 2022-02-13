Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan, we hope your weekend has been going well! After an occasionally sunny Saturday, the clouds have returned and along with it are small snow chances. These look to be focused mainly south today. We're eyeing another system midweek that could bring some messy weather to the area.
Today
Most are dry this morning past a few flurries around the area. Look out for a couple of slick spots on area roadways this morning as a few locations have picked up a light dusting of snow overnight. Through the daytime today, snow showers are expected to pick up slightly in our southern row of counties. The Thumb also still sees a chance for isolated lake-effect snow showers with a northerly wind. Farther inland folks will stay dry today with clouds decreasing by the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle and upper teens with a north wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Not much snow is expected for today, only around a dusting to 1". A few isolated locations along I-69 do stand the chance to pick up a little over 1" of snow.
Besides the light snow, travel conditions will be okay for any Super Bowl traveling later today. Just be sure to have the extra layers with temperatures in the teens!
Tonight
Clouds will begin to be back on the increase tonight with only a small chance for a flurry or two around the area. Otherwise, we're just cold again with lows in the single digits, even sub-zero in a few spots up north. Fortunately, a light and variable wind will keep wind chills from falling too far behind the air temperature tonight. Still be sure to layer up at the bus stop and for your morning drive Monday!
Valentine's Day & Midweek System Possible
Monday sees a weak clipper moving by the Great Lakes, just enough to spark a few light scattered snow showers. As was the case on Sunday, accumulations are only expected to be up to 1". Temperatures stay cold, though, with highs only reaching the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens.
By midweek, we're seeing signals for another winter system around the Great Lakes region. The wave of energy responsible for forming that system is still over the Pacific, but once it moves inland we'll be able to sample it better which will help in greatly nailing down parts of the forecast for that timeframe. At the moment, though, we're looking at a chance for plain rain showers Wednesday afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 40s, then a transition from rain to a wintry mix, then snow, on Thursday as temperatures dive back below-freezing. The question on Thursday is what time during the day the transition happens, but also how quickly the transition happens. As always, look for updates through the upcoming week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
