Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope your having a great start to the week.
Chances for a few pop-up storms will be on the table, but definitely not for everybody.
The warm up also continues into the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Mostly sunny skies looks to be the name of the game for most going into this later afternoon and early evening! This will come with comfortable humidity levels along with a mainly west breeze around 5-10 mph.
However, as a lake-breeze front develops this afternoon, some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to bubble up in places during the second half of the day.
The best chances for this to occur will be in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities; severe weather is not expected.
If you plan to be outdoors for long periods of time, be sure to check in with the radar every now and then. A link to our Interactive Radar is right here!
Outside of the low end storm chances, conditions should be pleasant once again this evening with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures.
Any cloud development from the peak heating hours should begin to dissipate into the later evening and overnight hours.
Overnight lows won't be quite as cool as the last few days, but should still settle in the 50s in many spots.
Wednesday
We set up for another mostly sunny and dry day going into mid-week!
Rain chances look to stay slim to none going into the afternoon and early evening hours.
Temperatures will set a slight boost into the low 80s with slightly higher humidity levels; still manageable with dew points near 60.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
